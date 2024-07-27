5 Pesetas 1896 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1896 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 8, 2018.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (12) XF (104) VF (85) F (13) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) XF45 (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

