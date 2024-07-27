Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1896 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1896 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 8, 2018.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

