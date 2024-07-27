Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1896 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1896
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1896 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 8, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (82)
- Cayón (44)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (10)
- Denga1700 (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Herrero (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (35)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Tauler & Fau (23)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search