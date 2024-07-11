Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1893 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1893 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4465 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (60)
  • Cayón (48)
  • CoinsNB (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (6)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (41)
  • Katz (3)
  • Monedalia.es (5)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (33)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 236 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

