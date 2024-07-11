5 Pesetas 1893 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1893 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4465 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) AU (2) XF (58) VF (123) F (18) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

2020 Auctions (2)

Aureo & Calicó (60)

Cayón (48)

CoinsNB (6)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (6)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (41)

Katz (3)

Monedalia.es (5)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Silicua Coins (4)

Tauler & Fau (33)

V. GADOURY (1)