Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1893 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1893 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4465 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (60)
- Cayón (48)
- CoinsNB (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (6)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (41)
- Katz (3)
- Monedalia.es (5)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Silicua Coins (4)
- Tauler & Fau (33)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 236 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search