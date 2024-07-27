5 Pesetas 1897 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1897 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32906 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (12) XF (116) VF (85) F (9) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (84)

Bertolami (2)

Cayón (44)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)

CoinsNB (12)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (3)

Herrero (5)

ibercoin (37)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (3)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rio de la Plata (3)

Silicua Coins (5)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (31)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)