Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1897 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1897 SGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1897 SGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1897 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32906 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1897 SGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1897 SGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

