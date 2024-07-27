Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1897 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1897
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1897 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32906 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
