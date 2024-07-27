5 Pesetas 1888 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1888 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (71) AU (47) XF (215) VF (136) F (11) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (18) MS61 (2) MS60 (5) AU58 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (2) Service NGC (35) PCGS (7) NN Coins (3)

