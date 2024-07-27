Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1888 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (493) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1888 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
