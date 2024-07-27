Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1888 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (493) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1888 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (2)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (129)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (80)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (20)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (8)
  • ibercoin (42)
  • Inasta (2)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Katz (15)
  • Künker (9)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Silicua Coins (15)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (67)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (3)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition SP65 NGC
To auction
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1888 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 5 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search