Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1880 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (691)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1880 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1880 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

