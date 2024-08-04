Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1880 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (691)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1880 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (237)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bolaffi (3)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (99)
- Chaponnière (5)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (9)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (26)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Herrero (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Holmasto (2)
- ibercoin (48)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- JMPG (1)
- Katz (18)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Naumann (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numisma - Portugal (8)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (3)
- Numisor (3)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (13)
- SINCONA (7)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (84)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (9)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 33
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search