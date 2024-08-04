Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1792 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1792 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1792 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (395)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1792 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1857 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 2400 NOK
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
