1 Escudo 1792 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (395)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1792 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1857 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 2400 NOK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
