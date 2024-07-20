Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1837 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,0965 oz) 3 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1837 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 971 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 255 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
