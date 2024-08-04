100 Pesetas 1870 SDM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Pesetas 1870 with mark SDM. This gold coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (1) XF (6) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)