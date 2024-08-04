Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Pesetas 1870 SDM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Obverse 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government Reverse 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,9332 oz) 29,025 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Provisional Government
  • Denomination 100 Pesetas
  • Year 1870
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Pesetas 1870 with mark SDM. This gold coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
519378 $
Price in auction currency 460000 EUR
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
5882 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Pesetas 1870 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesetas 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Provisional Government Coins of Spain in 1870 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 100 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search