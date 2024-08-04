Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Pesetas 1870 SDM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25 g
- Pure gold (0,9332 oz) 29,025 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 100 Pesetas
- Year 1870
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Pesetas 1870 with mark SDM. This gold coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
519378 $
Price in auction currency 460000 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
5882 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesetas 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search