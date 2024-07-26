25 Céntimos 1934 (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1934 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.

