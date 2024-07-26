Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos 1934 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 25 Céntimos 1934 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 25 Céntimos 1934 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1934 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.

Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Inasta - April 27, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date April 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos 1934 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

