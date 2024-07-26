Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos 1934 (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year 1934
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1934 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
