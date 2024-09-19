Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Coins catalog of Amadeo I (1871-1873)
Total added coins: 4
Coin catalog Amadeo I 1871-1873
Silver
Year of the coin
Prices of coins of Amadeo I
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Silver $170 $5,200 1 692
Spain, Amadeo I
5 Pesetas 1871 SDM
Gold $170,000 $180,000 0 12
Spain, Amadeo I
100 Pesetas 1871 SDM
Silver $150 $840 1 639
Spain, Amadeo I
5 Pesetas 1871 DEM
Gold $55,000 $99,000 0 12
Spain, Amadeo I
25 Pesetas 1871 SDM
