Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins catalog of Amadeo I (1871-1873)

Total added coins: 4

Period of Amadeo I
Coin catalog Amadeo I 1871-1873
coin Gold
coin Silver
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Amadeo I

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Amadeo I
5 Pesetas 1871 SDM
 Silver $170 $5,200 1 692Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Amadeo I
100 Pesetas 1871 SDM
 Gold $170,000 $180,000 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Amadeo I
5 Pesetas 1871 DEM
 Silver $150 $840 1 639Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Amadeo I
25 Pesetas 1871 SDM
 Gold $55,000 $99,000 0 12
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish silver coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search