Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1871 SDM (Spain, Amadeo I)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Amadeo I
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1871
- Ruler Amadeo I (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (691) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1871 with mark SDM. This silver coin from the times of Amadeo I struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4534 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,100,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Aurea (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (175)
- BAC (3)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (102)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (3)
- CoinsNB (23)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (18)
- Herrero (4)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (94)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Inasta (16)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- JMPG (1)
- Katz (34)
- Künker (4)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Nomisma Aste (4)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (26)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (10)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Tauler & Fau (90)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (2)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 33
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search