5 Pesetas 1871 SDM (Spain, Amadeo I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1871 with mark SDM. This silver coin from the times of Amadeo I struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4534 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,100,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.

