Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1871 SDM (Spain, Amadeo I)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Amadeo I Reverse 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Amadeo I

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Amadeo I
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Amadeo I (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (691) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1871 with mark SDM. This silver coin from the times of Amadeo I struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4534 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,100,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

