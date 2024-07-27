Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1871 DEM (Spain, Amadeo I)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Amadeo I Reverse 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Amadeo I

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Amadeo I
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Amadeo I (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1871 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Amadeo I struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1871 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

