5 Pesetas 1871 DEM (Spain, Amadeo I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Amadeo I
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1871
- Ruler Amadeo I (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1871 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Amadeo I struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
