5 Pesetas 1871 DEM (Spain, Amadeo I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1871 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Amadeo I struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (15) AU (32) XF (105) VF (400) F (60) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (3) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (21) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (243)

BAC (9)

Cayón (77)

CNG (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (21)

Heritage (4)

Herrero (8)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

ibercoin (110)

Imperial Coin (2)

Inasta (6)

Katz (14)

Künker (7)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Monedalia.es (5)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (15)

Schulman (1)

Silicua Coins (6)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (75)

Teutoburger (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)