Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1871 SDM (Spain, Amadeo I)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Amadeo I
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1871
- Ruler Amadeo I (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1871 with mark SDM. This gold coin from the times of Amadeo I struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 105,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- HERVERA (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
45374 $
Price in auction currency 42000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
47167 $
Price in auction currency 44000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
