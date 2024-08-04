Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1871 SDM (Spain, Amadeo I)

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Amadeo I Reverse 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Amadeo I

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Amadeo I
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Amadeo I (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1871 with mark SDM. This gold coin from the times of Amadeo I struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 105,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
45374 $
Price in auction currency 42000 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
47167 $
Price in auction currency 44000 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 1, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 1, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

