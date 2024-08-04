Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Pesetas 1871 SDM (Spain, Amadeo I)

Obverse 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Amadeo I Reverse 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Amadeo I

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,9332 oz) 29,025 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Amadeo I
  • Denomination 100 Pesetas
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Amadeo I (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Pesetas 1871 with mark SDM. This gold coin from the times of Amadeo I struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150805 $
Price in auction currency 140000 EUR
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
262884 $
Price in auction currency 240000 EUR
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Spink - September 30, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Nomisma - April 13, 2013
Seller Nomisma
Date April 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Pesetas 1871 SDM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 1, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 1, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesetas 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

