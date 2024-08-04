Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Pesetas 1871 SDM (Spain, Amadeo I)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25 g
- Pure gold (0,9332 oz) 29,025 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Amadeo I
- Denomination 100 Pesetas
- Year 1871
- Ruler Amadeo I (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Pesetas 1871 with mark SDM. This gold coin from the times of Amadeo I struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Spink (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150805 $
Price in auction currency 140000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
262884 $
Price in auction currency 240000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesetas 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
