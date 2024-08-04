100 Pesetas 1871 SDM (Spain, Amadeo I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Pesetas 1871 with mark SDM. This gold coin from the times of Amadeo I struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

