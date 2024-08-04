8 Escudos 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1788 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41571 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (47) XF (119) VF (86) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (7) MS61 (4) AU58 (14) AU55 (8) AU53 (7) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (13) Service NGC (52) PCGS (8) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (7)

Aureo & Calicó (61)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (34)

CNG (5)

Felzmann (2)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (35)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (16)

Hess Divo (3)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (7)

Jesús Vico (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (15)

Monedalia.es (4)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nomisma (2)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (2)

Rauch (1)

Sedwick (3)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (22)

Stack's (12)

Tauler & Fau (12)

UBS (6)

VINCHON (2)

WCN (1)