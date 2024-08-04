Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1788 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41571 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (7)
- Aureo & Calicó (61)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (34)
- CNG (5)
- Felzmann (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (35)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (16)
- Hess Divo (3)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (7)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (15)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (22)
- Stack's (12)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
- UBS (6)
- VINCHON (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2812 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search