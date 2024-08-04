4 Escudos 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1788 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21516 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (55) XF (142) VF (257) F (10) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) AU58 (7) AU55 (13) AU53 (4) AU50 (7) XF45 (5) VF30 (1) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (50) PCGS (8) NNC (1) ANACS (1) ICG (1)

