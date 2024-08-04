Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (493) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1788 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21516 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 141000 JPY
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
