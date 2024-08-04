25 Pesetas 1877 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1877 with mark DEM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 3,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Сondition UNC (121) AU (98) XF (545) VF (150) F (2) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (11) MS64 (6) MS63 (6) MS62 (14) MS61 (5) MS60 (2) AU58 (17) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (60) PCGS (12) NCS (1)

