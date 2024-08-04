Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1877 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (931)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1877 with mark DEM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 3,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
