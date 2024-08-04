Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1877 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1877 with mark DEM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 3,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
