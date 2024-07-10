20 Reales 1837 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1837 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (33) VF (47) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (22)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (13)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (1)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (13)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (5)

Jesús Vico (2)

Numisor (1)

Soler y Llach (18)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (6)