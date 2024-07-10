Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1837 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1837 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (22)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (13)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (1)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (13)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (5)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Soler y Llach (18)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3024 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search