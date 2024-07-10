Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1837 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Reales 1837 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1837 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1837 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (18)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3024 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction cgb.fr - October 24, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

