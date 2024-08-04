1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1757 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (12) XF (57) VF (277) F (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (7) MS63 (10) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (4) NGC (30) ANACS (5)

Seller All companies

AA Muntenveiling (1)

Aureo & Calicó (102)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Cayón (30)

Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (34)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (11)

HERVERA (49)

ibercoin (15)

ICE (2)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (7)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Leu (1)

Monedalia.es (6)

Naumann (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numisor (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Sedwick (6)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (65)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (24)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)