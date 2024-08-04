Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (389) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1757 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AA Muntenveiling (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (102)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (30)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (34)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (11)
  • HERVERA (49)
  • ibercoin (15)
  • ICE (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (6)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sedwick (6)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (65)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (24)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Spink - January 18, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

