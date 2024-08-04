Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1757 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
