5 Pesetas 1885 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1885 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (71) AU (46) XF (285) VF (303) F (33) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (7) MS63 (7) MS62 (9) MS61 (5) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (40) PCGS (7) NN Coins (2)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (220)

BAC (15)

Cayón (152)

CNG (3)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (5)

CoinsNB (24)

DNW (3)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (10)

Herrero (6)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (4)

ibercoin (90)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Inasta (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

JMPG (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (13)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Monedalia.es (6)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

Nomisma Aste (3)

NOONANS (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Palombo (1)

Rio de la Plata (3)

Russiancoin (17)

Schulman (1)

Silicua Coins (20)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (6)

Tauler & Fau (120)

UBS (1)

Varesi (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)