Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1885 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (762) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1885 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

