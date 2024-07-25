Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1885 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (762) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1885 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
