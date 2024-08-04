4 Escudos 1867 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

