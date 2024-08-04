Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1867 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (525)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 44000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 235 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
