4 Escudos 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1795 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34237 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,900. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (12) XF (68) VF (113) F (6) G (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (15) PCGS (3) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (43)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (23)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (10)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (15)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (23)

ibercoin (2)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (5)

Katz (1)

Künker (6)

London Coins (1)

Monedalia.es (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numisor (2)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (3)

Silicua Coins (4)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (32)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (13)

UBS (4)

Warin Global Investments (1)