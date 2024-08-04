Catalog
Home
Catalog
Spanish coins price guide
Charles IV
4 Escudos
Spain
Period:
1746-1939
1746-1939
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Joseph Bonaparte
1808-1813
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Provisional Government
1868-1874
Amadeo I
1871-1873
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
II Republic
1931-1939
Home
Catalog
Spanish coins price guide
Charles IV
4 Escudos
Gold coins 4 Escudos of Charles IV - Spain
4 Escudos 1788-1808
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1788
M MF
0
0
1789
M MF
0
1
1790
M MF
0
20
1791
M MF
1
305
1792
M MF
1
266
1794
M MF
0
27
1795
M MF
1
217
1796
M MF
1
226
1801
M FA
1
34
1801
S C
0
0
1803
M FA
0
62
1808
S C
0
0
