4 Escudos 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (9) VF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) F12 (1) Service NGC (2)