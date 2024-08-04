Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
883 $
Price in auction currency 920 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
