Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1790 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1790 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
883 $
Price in auction currency 920 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Goldberg - February 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

