Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1801 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

