4 Escudos 1801 S C (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
