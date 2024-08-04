Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1796 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1796 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (226)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1796 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
912 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2790 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Heritage - March 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Spain 4 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

