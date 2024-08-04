Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1796 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
