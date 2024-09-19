Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1796

Gold coins

Obverse 4 Escudos 1796 M MF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1796 M MF
4 Escudos 1796 M MF
Average price 1300 $
Sales
1 226
Obverse 2 Escudos 1796 M MF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1796 M MF
2 Escudos 1796 M MF
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 128
Obverse 2 Escudos 1796 S CN
Reverse 2 Escudos 1796 S CN
2 Escudos 1796 S CN
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1 Escudo 1796 M MF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1796 M MF
1 Escudo 1796 M MF
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF
1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF
Average price 590 $
Sales
1 57

Silver coins

Obverse 8 Reales 1796 M MF
Reverse 8 Reales 1796 M MF
8 Reales 1796 M MF
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 8 Reales 1796 S CN
Reverse 8 Reales 1796 S CN
8 Reales 1796 S CN
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 4 Reales 1796 M MF
Reverse 4 Reales 1796 M MF
4 Reales 1796 M MF
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 2 Reales 1796 M MF
Reverse 2 Reales 1796 M MF
2 Reales 1796 M MF
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Reales 1796 S CN
Reverse 2 Reales 1796 S CN
2 Reales 1796 S CN
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Real 1796 M MF
Reverse 1 Real 1796 M MF
1 Real 1796 M MF
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Real 1796 S CN
Reverse 1 Real 1796 S CN
1 Real 1796 S CN
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1/2 Real 1796 M MF
Reverse 1/2 Real 1796 M MF
1/2 Real 1796 M MF
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 9

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1796
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1796
8 Maravedís 1796
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1796
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1796
4 Maravedís 1796
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1796
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1796
2 Maravedís 1796
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 25
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search