Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1796 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1796 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1796 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (1)
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Wannenes Art Auction - May 22, 2023
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Heritage - December 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

