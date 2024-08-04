Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1796 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 340 CHF
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
