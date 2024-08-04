Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1796 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1796 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1796 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 340 CHF
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1796 M MF at auction Nomisma - November 9, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date November 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

