1 Real 1796 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1796 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34243 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 525. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 525 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
