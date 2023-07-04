Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1796 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1796 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place June 28, 2012.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
