Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1796 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1796 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Maravedís 1796 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1796 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2244 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Jesús Vico - April 2, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1796 at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

