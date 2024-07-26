2 Maravedís 1796 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1796 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2244 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

