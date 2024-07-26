Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1796 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1796 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2244 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
