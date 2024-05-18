Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1796 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31742 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 411. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (4)
- Katz (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 155 USD
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
