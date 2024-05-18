4 Reales 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1796 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31742 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 411. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (33) F (5) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (10)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (2)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (4)

Katz (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (1)

Soler y Llach (8)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (7)