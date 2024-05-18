Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1796 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1796 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1796 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31742 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 411. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 155 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1796 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search