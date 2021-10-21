1/2 Real 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1796 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64385 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (3) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)