1/2 Real 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1796 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64385 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 88 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
