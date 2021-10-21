Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1796 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1796 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1796 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64385 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Spain 1/2 Real 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 88 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1796 M MF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1796 M MF at auction Heritage - October 23, 2014
Spain 1/2 Real 1796 M MF at auction Heritage - October 23, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1796 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 9, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1796 M MF at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Spain 1/2 Real 1796 M MF at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

