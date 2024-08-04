Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1796 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
