1/2 Escudo 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1796 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
