2 Reales 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1796 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1632 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
