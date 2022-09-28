Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1796 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1796 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1796 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1632 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2017
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

