Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1796 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1796 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2508 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 25, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
