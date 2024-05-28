Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1796 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1796 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1796 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1796 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2508 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 25, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1796 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1796 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1796 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1796 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1796 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1796 S CN at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1796 S CN at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1796 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

