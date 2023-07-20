Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1796 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1796 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3207 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (7)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
