8 Maravedís 1796 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1796 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3207 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 7, 2019.

Сondition XF (2) VF (13) F (1)