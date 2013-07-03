Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Real 1796 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Real 1796 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1796 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1796 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1796 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1796 M MF at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1796 M MF at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1796 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search