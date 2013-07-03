1 Real 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1796 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.

