1 Real 1796 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1796 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
