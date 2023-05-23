Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1796 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1796 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2327 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
