8 Reales 1796 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1796 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2327 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

