2 Escudos 1796 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1796 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 331 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
