Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1791 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1791 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (305)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1791 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4102 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
899 $
Price in auction currency 142000 JPY
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
