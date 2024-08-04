Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (305)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1791 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4102 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
899 $
Price in auction currency 142000 JPY
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
