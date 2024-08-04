Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1792 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1792 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1792 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (266)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1792 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
973 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1288 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Varesi - November 29, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Varesi - November 29, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1792 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
