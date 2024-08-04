Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1792 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1792 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
