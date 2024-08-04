Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1794 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1794 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1794 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (2)
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 651 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Cayón - October 28, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date October 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Goldberg - February 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1794 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

