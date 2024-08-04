4 Escudos 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1794 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (4) XF (6) VF (16) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (3)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (2)