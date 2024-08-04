Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1794 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 651 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
