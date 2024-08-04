Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1789 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1789 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1789 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1789 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos
