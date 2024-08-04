Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1803 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
767 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Goldberg - September 28, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Bertolami - September 20, 2017
Seller Bertolami
Date September 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

