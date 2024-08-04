4 Escudos 1801 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1801 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

