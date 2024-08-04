Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1801 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1801 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
782 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
