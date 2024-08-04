Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1801 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1801 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1801 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1801 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
782 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
