Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Duro 1808 GNA (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Duro
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Girona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (556)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Duro 1808 with mark GNA. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Girona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (139)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (5)
- Cayón (39)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (6)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Downies (1)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (94)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (23)
- Império Numis (1)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Jesús Vico (8)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Monedalia.es (5)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (3)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rio de la Plata (7)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (4)
- Silicua Coins (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (107)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (9)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (31)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- Varesi (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 650 AUD
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 27
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Duro 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search