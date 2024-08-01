Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Duro 1808 GNA (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Duro 1808 GNA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Duro 1808 GNA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Duro
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Girona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (556)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Duro 1808 with mark GNA. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Girona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 650 AUD
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 252 EUR
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction NOONANS - January 24, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Duro 1808 GNA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Duro 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search