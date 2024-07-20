1 Peseta 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

