1 Peseta 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1869
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (402)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123 ... 20
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
