Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (757) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1788 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33226 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 650 AUD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 395 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
