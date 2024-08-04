Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1788 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1788 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (757) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1788 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33226 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 650 AUD
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 395 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction CNG - April 17, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Artemide Aste - March 10, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 M M at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Search